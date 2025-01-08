Cameron County announces temporary beach closures
Related Story
Extreme high tides are causing the temporary closures of some Cameron County beaches, according to a news release from the office of county judge Eddie Treviño Jr.
The following beaches were closed as of Monday, Jan. 6 at 9 a.m.:
- Boca Chica Beach
- County Beach Access No. 4
- County Beach Access No. 5/E.K. Atwood Park Pavilion
- County Beach Access No. 6
“These county beaches will be temporarily closed until further notice to all incoming vehicular and pedestrian traffic due to the extreme high tides,” the news release stated. “Because of this, we ask that all individuals be cautious when visiting our beaches and heed the advice of authorities patrolling our beaches.”
County beach access areas on South Padre Island such as Isla Blanca Park and Andy Bowie County Park will remain open until further notice, the news release added.
News
News Video
-
AEP Texas ready to respond to weather-related outages in the Valley
-
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025: Chilly and damp, temps in the 40s
-
TxDOT seeking input on proposed Interstate 69 connector
-
Records reveal Edinburg CISD principal accused of sending ‘obscene’ texts to fellow...
-
Raymondville ISD opening wellness center for students and families
Sports Video
-
Weslaco boys basketball defeats McAllen in nailbiter, Pioneer girls take down Vela
-
Reed Sheppard drops 49 points in G-League debut
-
Day two highlights from Brownsville ISD soccer tournament
-
Harlingen's Carlie Martinez sinks game-winner and Weslaco East wins battle of undefeated...
-
Day one highlights from Brownsville ISD soccer tournament