Cameron County announces temporary beach closures

Extreme high tides are causing the temporary closures of some Cameron County beaches, according to a news release from the office of county judge Eddie Treviño Jr.

The following beaches were closed as of Monday, Jan. 6 at 9 a.m.:

- Boca Chica Beach

- County Beach Access No. 4

- County Beach Access No. 5/E.K. Atwood Park Pavilion

- County Beach Access No. 6

“These county beaches will be temporarily closed until further notice to all incoming vehicular and pedestrian traffic due to the extreme high tides,” the news release stated. “Because of this, we ask that all individuals be cautious when visiting our beaches and heed the advice of authorities patrolling our beaches.”

County beach access areas on South Padre Island such as Isla Blanca Park and Andy Bowie County Park will remain open until further notice, the news release added.