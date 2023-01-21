Cameron County Cocaine Bust Update

Deputies caught a Cameron County couple with nearly 22 kilograms of cocaine on Wednesday, according to federal court records.

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office stopped a 2001 GMC Sierra on Wednesday and detained the driver, a woman named Beatriz Carrizales, according to the federal criminal complaint against her.

"Prior to officers stopping CARRIZALES they noticed a sports utility vehicle following closely to the GMC SIERRA," according to the criminal complaint. "This vehicle was attempting to impede surveillance units by driving slowly to allow CARRIZALES to gain distance from surveillance units. This vehicle was operated by Javier Arturo CERDA Tapia husband of CARRIZALES."

When they searched the GMC Sierra, investigators found 20 bundles hidden in the tailgate and center console.

The bundles, which weighed 21.5 kilograms, tested positive for cocaine, according to the criminal complaint.

During an interview with investigators, Carrizales said someone offered her $60 to drive the vehicle to a parking lot in Brownsville, according to the criminal complaint.

Homeland Security Investigations, a division of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, accepted the case.

Carrizales and Cerda are charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio held a news conference about the drug bust on Thursday morning.