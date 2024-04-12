Cameron County Commissioners to adopt resolution to support local shrimping industry
Related Story
Just days after Port Isabel issued a state of disaster for the shrimping industry, Cameron County Commissioners are set to make a similar move.
RELATED STORY: Port Isabel issues disaster declaration on shrimping industry
The commissioners will take up a resolution supporting the local industry as a lack of workers and competition from cheap imported shrimp from other countries are hurting the industry.
"Most of those challenges are not natural challenges. We have an abundance of shrimp, the issue is man-made," Port Isabel City Manager Jared Hockema said. "Make no mistake, this is a disaster for our local shrimping industry and really Cameron County as a whole."
The commissioner's will vote on the resolution at their meeting on Tuesday.
News
Just days after Port Isabel issued a state of disaster for the shrimping industry, Cameron County Commissioners are set to... More >>
News Video
-
Cameron County broadband accessibility project continues expanding
-
Matt's Building Materials preparing for Saturday re-opening
-
Fatal shooting investigation underway in Mission
-
La Joya ISD approves new policy preventing some employees from holding elected...
-
Heart of the Valley: HEB and South Texas Health Systems continue offering...
Sports Video
-
Harlingen's Faith Franklin eyes setting records at Area Track & Field Meet
-
UTRGV introduces Kahil Fennell as new MBB Head Coach
-
Weslaco's Brandon Figueroa announces return to the ring
-
Former PSJA hits first collegiate HR, UTRGV takes series over UT Arlington
-
UIL Boys Soccer Regional Finals