Cameron County Commissioners to adopt resolution to support local shrimping industry
Just days after Port Isabel issued a state of disaster for the shrimping industry, Cameron County Commissioners are set to make a similar move.
Port Isabel issues disaster declaration on shrimping industry
The commissioners will take up a resolution supporting the local industry as a lack of workers and competition from cheap imported shrimp from other countries are hurting the industry.
"Most of those challenges are not natural challenges. We have an abundance of shrimp, the issue is man-made," Port Isabel City Manager Jared Hockema said. "Make no mistake, this is a disaster for our local shrimping industry and really Cameron County as a whole."
The commissioner's will vote on the resolution at their meeting on Tuesday.
