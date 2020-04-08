Cameron County extends stay-at-home order until April 21

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. on Monday extended the county's stay-at-home order until April 21.

Treviño announced the decision during a news conference on Monday afternoon.

Along with the extended stay-at-home order, Treviño said he would recommend that all residents wear masks when they leave their homes.

Eighty-seven Cameron County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, Treviño said, and 13 people have recovered. One died.

"We anticipate the numbers to continue to increase," Treviño said.

He warned that residents must take social distancing seriously and stay home whenever possible. If they don't, hospitals may be overwhelmed.

"If that continues, ladies and gentlemen, we'll be at close to 300 or more by the end of this week," Treviño said. "And if it continues again, we'll be at over 1,000 people the following week."

Treviño said that Cameron County had received numerous complaints from call center employees who claim their employers aren't taking appropriate precautions, including social distancing, to protect workers.

Treviño said law enforcement had conducted spot checks on call centers, which appear to be complying.

However, Treviño said the county received follow-up information from employees who claim that call centers stop complying when law enforcement leaves.

Treviño warned all businesses to comply or face serious consequences.

"We're going to find out and we're going to catch you," Treviño said. "And if we have to close you down, we will."