Cameron County fugitive found in Brownsville bar

A man listed as one of the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted Fugitives was arrested early Saturday morning at a Brownsville bar, according to a news release.

Jose Carlos Ibarra, 37, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify, aggravated assault and failing to register as a sex offender, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated in the news release.

Ibarra was arrested after deputies were dispatched to the Aja Toro Bar and Grill at 946 W. Price Rd. on Saturday at around 12:58 a.m.

Deputies found Ibarra there and detained him. According to the news release, a baggy with a white powdery substance that later tested positive for cocaine was found in Ibarra’s possession.

“Jose Carlos Ibarra then falsely identified himself to deputies as Martin Tello,” the news release stated. “A fingerprint scan on the suspect later revealed that he was in fact Jose Carlos Ibarra.”

Jail records show Ibarra remains in custody on a $250,000 bond.