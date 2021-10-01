Cameron County health authority anticipates busy flu season

Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo says he's anticipating a busier flu season this year.

During this time last year, people staying at home and limiting social activities made it an abnormally low flu season. Now, with most students back in classrooms and social gatherings more common, Castillo is expecting the opposite.

“I think we might be in for a pretty rough flu season unless people really go out and get vaccinated,” Dr. Castillo said.

It’s possible to be infected with Covid and the flu at the same time, Dr. Castillo said. And while your immune system can battle both viruses at once, it doesn't mean it's easy.

“Obviously it puts more stress on the body and probably increases the risk of bad outcomes," Dr. Castillo said.

While Covid and influenza are two different viruses - they each attack the lungs, making it difficult to breathe. They can also potentially cause pneumonia.

That's why Dr. Castillo says it's more crucial than ever to get the Covid vaccine and the flu shot to avoid a big surge this flu season, adding that it's safe to get both vaccines at the same time.

He recommended people make sure they're not sick when they get the vaccines and that they get each shot in a different arm.

“You don't want either illness,” Dr. Castillo said. “So you want to be fully vaccinated against these circulating viruses that can potentially put you in the hospital."