Cameron County looking for poll workers for upcoming elections

The Cameron County Elections Department says they need around 800 people to work the polls across the county.

The elections administrator says a new state law that went into effect this past September is one reason for the demand.

"Most of the people that I've brought in, they like it, and they're supervisors now," poll worker Ceci Rosas said.

Rosas has been working with the elections department for around eight years. The elections department is working to get more people, like Rosas, on board.

This comes after Senate Bill 924 went into effect this past September. It restricts the combining of election precincts based on population.

Elections Administrator Remi Garza says this means more polling locations will need to open.

"This March primary is going to be one of the largest elections we've had in Cameron County," Garza said.

The county is looking at having more than 20 new polling locations, bringing the total number up to 127 across the county.

"Which makes it a lot of harder for us when we're doing the logistics of where are the voters going to go vote," Garza said.

Garza says they currently have 300 poll workers signed up, but they need 500 more.

The elections department is mainly looking for people to help set up their polling locations, help qualify voters and make sure they get the right ballot.

Anyone interested in applying can do so in person or online.

The last day to register to vote is February 5 and the first day of Early Voting is February 20. Election Day is March 5.