Cameron County teachers protest plan to reopen schools amid coronavirus pandemic

Teachers in Cameron County, concerned about returning to classrooms amid the coronavirus pandemic, held a protest Monday.

One person — dressed as a skeleton — held a sign that read: "I'm ready for school to start. Are you?"

Another brought a sign that said: "I <3 my job, but I love my life more."

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. said the county health authority is working to delay the start of the school year to allow more time for preparation and planning.

Treviño said he's also working with local school district superintendents, asking Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to delay the start of the school year.

