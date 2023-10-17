Catholic Charities Respite Center Finds New Location
Related Story
BROWNSVILLE – The Catholic Charities respite center has moved to a new location.
The Brownsville Diocese confirms they found a new place for migrants who are processed after crossing the border illegally.
The relocation comes after the McAllen City Commissioners denied the respite center's one year permit to remain in the same location.
The new respite center will be in downtown McAllen.
The dioceses say they are still working out the details.
News
BROWNSVILLE – The Catholic Charities respite center has moved to a new location. The Brownsville Diocese confirms they found... More >>