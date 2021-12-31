x

Cause of fire at H-E-B in Edinburg under investigation

Related Story

The cause of a roof fire at an H-E-B in Edinburg is under investigation.

Multiple authorities responded to the grocery store on south Closner Boulevard on Tuesday.

Authorities say a portion of the roof was on fire and firefighters had to cut holes in the building to get to the flames.

The store was evacuated, but no injuries were reported. The cause remains under investigation.

News
Cause of fire at H-E-B in Edinburg...
Cause of fire at H-E-B in Edinburg under investigation
The cause of a roof fire at an H-E-B in Edinburg is under investigation. Multiple authorities responded to the... More >>
2 weeks ago Wednesday, December 15 2021 Dec 15, 2021 Wednesday, December 15, 2021 8:05:00 AM CST December 15, 2021
Radar
7 Days