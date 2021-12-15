Cause of fire at H-E-B in Edinburg under investigation

The cause of a roof fire at an H-E-B in Edinburg is under investigation.

Multiple authorities responded to the grocery store on south Closner Boulevard on Tuesday.

Authorities say a portion of the roof was on fire and firefighters had to cut holes in the building to get to the flames.

The store was evacuated, but no injuries were reported. The cause remains under investigation.