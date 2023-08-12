CBP advising the public to expect long lines at ports of entry due to tax-free weekend shopping

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reminding travelers to build more time into their travel plans for the tax-free holiday weekend.

As part of the holiday weekend, which kicks off on Friday, Aug. 11 and ends on Sunday, Aug. 13, shoppers can save on most clothing and school supplies sold for less than $100.

More people are expected to cross through the ports of entry to take part in the tax-free shopping, CBP said in a news release.

The tax-free weekend is not the only reason CBP expects to be busy this weekend.

“Rather than being on vacation, children are returning to class,” CBP Public Affairs Liaison Elias Rodriguez aid. “We have prepared for this weekend and the first week of school by bringing in additional officers to try to facilitate entry."

Rodriguez said CBP will monitor the wait times and add officers if needed. He asked the public for more patience, as more cross border traffic means an increase in inspections.

CBP recommends all travelers have proper documentation ready to help ease traffic.

