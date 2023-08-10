Tax-free weekend begins Friday and ends on Sunday
Valley residents can save on back-to-school shopping as tax-free weekend begins on Friday.
The state is encouraging everyone to support all Texas businesses.
Shoppers can save on most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks sold for less than $100.
Tax-free weekend ends Sunday, August 13.
More News
News Video
-
Tax-free weekend begins Friday and ends on Sunday
-
Fugitive wanted for sexual abuse of a child apprehended at Anzalduas International...
-
14 charged in Mega Slots gambling raid in Weslaco
-
Advanced Urgent Care hosting back-to-school drive-thru party in Weslaco
-
Edinburg police cracking down on drunk driving