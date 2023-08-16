CCSO: San Benito man arrested for murder, claiming self-defense

Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who shot and killed an individual and claiming it as self-defense.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Glenwood Road in San Benito in reference to a male who was shot.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the homeowner, identified as Pedro Rodriguez, according to a news release.

Rodriguez told deputies he had shot a male, identified as 52-year-old Raul Gonzalez, in self-defense and did not know Gonzalez at all, according to the release.

Deputies located Gonzalez's lifeless body on the property and observed he had "apparent gunshot wounds to his facial area", according to the release.

Investigators with the sheriff's office arrived, and further investigation revealed Rodriguez was "being deceptive on his self-defense statement", according to the release.

Investigators also found inconsistencies in the crime scene that did not match Rodriguez's statement, according to the release.

Based on the evidence, Rodriguez was placed under arrest for the death of Gonzalez, according to the release.

Rodriguez was transported to Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center and the investigation is ongoing.