Celebratory gunfire banned in La Grulla

La Grulla city commissioners banned celebratory gunfire during a meeting last week.

Residents like Isabel Ruiz said the gunfire has gotten harder to ignore each holiday.

“Over the years, the sound of guns has increased,” Ruiz said, adding that she used to spend the New Year’s holiday on the porch with her family.

This year, she spent it indoors to avoid potentially getting hit by a stray bullet.

“Many people are drunk, they're not thinking about what can happen,” Ruiz said.

La Grulla Police Chief Jason Venecia said celebratory gunfire pushed him to ask city commissioners for a change.

“Anybody shooting down or up in the air in city limits, they're gonna be violating a city ordinance,” Venecia said.

The newly approved ordinance makes celebratory gunfire punishable by fines up to $500, on top of state consequences.

Venecia said, thankfully, police didn't get reports of any injuries. With the new ordinance in place, he hopes they will get fewer calls in upcoming holidays.

“It is very dangerous. You’re shooting up in the air — the bullet's gonna come down,” Venecia said.

To enforce it, police will still need to hear from neighbors, or see it while patrolling.

The ordinance makes exceptions for hunting, and self-defense.

