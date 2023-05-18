Ceremony for fallen police officers held in Mission

Mission police paid tribute to their fellow police officers who lost their lives while serving the public.

Among the fallen officers honored was Cpl. Jose "Speedy" Espericueta who was shot while responding to a domestic dispute, in June 2019.

"It's very emotional for all of us, but it brings us peace to know that there is a lot of support here for our law enforcement officers, for my husband, for all our fallen officers," Jose's widow, Bobbie Expericueta, said.

Bobbie was at the ceremony to remember her husband and the many others across the country who have died in the line of duty.

"My husband was killed in the line of duty, protecting the community, just like many other fallen officers here, other law enforcement officers, across the nation, and today we want to remember them for their sacrifice," Bobbie said.

Years after Jose's passing, finding strength to move forward, she says, has been challenging.

"Being a police widow is very difficult, and once you join this family, it's not a family you want to be a part of, but it's a family we all embrace, we all come together, and support each other," Bobbie said.

But moments like today will help keep the memories of the fallen alive.

Watch the video above for the full story.