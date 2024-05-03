x

Channel 5 News celebrates viewers on 5/1 Day

Viewers met the Channel 5 News Team Wednesday as we celebrated 5/1 Day!

The drive-thru celebration brought dozens of viewers to our studio in Weslaco to meet our team.

