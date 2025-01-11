Charlotte O'Keefe hits game-winner and drops career-high in victory over East Texas A&M

UTRGV won a thriller over East Texas A&M on Thursday night at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.

The Vaqueros trailed by as much as 13 in the second quarter but mounted a huge second half comeback to take the 69-68 victory.

Charlotte O'Keefe not only hit the game-winning shot with 1:20 left in the game, but she also finished with a career-high 19 points in the win.

Here's what head coach lane lord had to say about tonight's great win.

"I think we have a lot of resilience," O'Keefe said of the team's effort. "We've showed that a lot of times this season and tonight is no different. All these games will be difficult and our ability to comeback when we're down, though we prefer not to get down, but our resilience in those moments, I'm really proud of that."

Tonight, also marked the first time in nearly 40 years that the team faced off against East Texas A&M. With the victory, the Vaqueros moved to 3-2 in conference play.

"I'll tell you what they really came in and played well and we made just one more play than they did," Vaqueros head coach Lane Lord said of the Lions. "It was a great basketball game. Every game in the southland is hard. It's hard to win games and I'm proud of our group for pulling this one out."

The Vaqueros will continue SLC play this Saturday in the South Texas Showdown against Texas A&M - Corpus Christi.