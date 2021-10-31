Children Recovering after 4-Year-Old Killed in ATV Crash in
UPDATE (3/6): The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office says the other two children involved in the crash are in good condition.
They say the 9-year-old driver of the ATV and an 8-year-old suffered minor injuries. The children are recovering at home with their families.
NEAR EDINBURG – Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatal ATV crash on a private property north of Edinburg.
The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office confirms to CHANNEL 5 NEWS a 4-year-old was killed.
Officials say a total of three children were involved in the crash Sunday north of FM 1925 on North Val Verde Road.
Deputies say they received a call when the family showed up to the Edinburg Children's Hospital with the child.
Authorities say the child was allegedly not wearing a helmet or safety equipment.
The case is still under investigation.
No further details about the case have been released.
