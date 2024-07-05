Cipriano Out As Santa Rosa Boys Basketball Coach

SANTA ROSA - It's the end of an era for Warriors hoops.

The Santa Rosa school board elected to not renew the contract of Santa Rosa boys basketball coach/athletic director Johnny Cipriano Wednesday night.

For those seeking answers, the school board didn't provide any.

A Santa Rosa native, Cipriano grew up playing for the Warriors. As the team's coach, he took the program to new heights.

Under Cipriano, the Warriors won 16 consecutive district titles, went to the regional tournament nine times, and reached the state final four three times.

In total, Cipriano coached the Warriors for 22 years before being relieved of his duties.