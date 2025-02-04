Citing a need for state funds, Starr County judge issues immigration-related disaster declaration

Starr County is now eligible to receive money from the state after county judge Eloy Vera signed an immigration-related disaster declaration on Monday.

The declaration was issued even though officials told Channel 5 News illegal border crossings in Starr County are low.

When Channel 5 News asked Vera if he believed there was an immigration-related disaster in the county, Vera replied, “Honestly? I don’t.”

But boosting county funding is a need Vera said couldn’t be overlooked, and that he felt he was hurting his county by not participating in Operation Lone Star.

The border security initiative launched by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2021 disperses money to border counties who declare an immigration-related disaster.

For years, Vera held off held off on making a declaration.

“We didn't have any expenses for feeding them, for housing them, court fees or anything,” Vera said.

Now, Vera said he decided to issue that disaster declaration after local law enforcement asked him to reconsider for the money.

Deputies with the Starr County Sheriff's Office, along with investigators in the county and district attorney's offices, would be able to use the money from the state for trainings, equipment, and overtime, Vera said.

“Our hand was kinda forced because of economics. This county could certainly use those $5 to $8 million for law enforcement," Vera said.

Roma resident Roxanna Sanchez said she doesn't believe the move was necessary.

“They shouldn't get anything out of it if there's not a disaster, “Sanchez said.

Rio Grande City native Leo Gonzalez said he doesn’t think there’s an immigration-related disaster, but he said he understands why the county made the decision.

“Anything that will bring money to this area is good,” Gonzalez said.

If the county's application is approved, the county expects to receive anywhere from $5 to $8 million.

The county is also spending $20,000 on a consultant to help them apply, and will use the Operation Lone Star funds to pay for it.

