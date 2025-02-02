City of Brownsville receives grant to plant trees along trail
The city of Brownsville started planting trees along their trails on Friday.
The city received a $5,000 grant, and they'll be planting more than 30 trees along seven miles of the West Rail Trail.
The first set of trees were planted near Pullam Elementary School.
Trees are among the city's first priorities. Residents said they wanted them for shade along the trails.
"This is going to bring shade, beauty, wildlife and trees clean the air around us, and it's really going to make the trail more personable, more viable, more walkable," Brownsville Commissioner At-Large B Dr. Rose Gowen said.
This is in partnership with HEB, Texan by Nature and the city.
This event was the first of several, more trees will be planted at different trails.
