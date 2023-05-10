x

City of Edinburg appoints Ubaldo Perez as interim fire chief

Edinburg city leaders have announced that Ubaldo Perez will be the city's new interim fire chief. 

He's stepping in after long-time chief Shawn Snider passed away after a battle with cancer. 

Perez joined the department as a volunteer 33 years ago, and he's been the deputy chief for more than 20 years.

He's also going to serve as the city's emergency management coordinator.

