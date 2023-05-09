x

City of Edinburg appoints Ubaldo Perez as interim fire chief

9 hours 56 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, May 09 2023 May 9, 2023 May 09, 2023 9:20 AM May 09, 2023 in News - Local

Edinburg city leaders have announced that Ubaldo Perez will be the city's new interim fire chief. 

He's stepping in after long-time chief Shawn Snider passed away after a battle with cancer. 

Perez joined the department as a volunteer 33 years ago, and he's been the deputy chief for more than 20 years.

He's also going to serve as the city's emergency management coordinator.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days