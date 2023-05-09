City of Edinburg appoints Ubaldo Perez as interim fire chief
Edinburg city leaders have announced that Ubaldo Perez will be the city's new interim fire chief.
He's stepping in after long-time chief Shawn Snider passed away after a battle with cancer.
Perez joined the department as a volunteer 33 years ago, and he's been the deputy chief for more than 20 years.
He's also going to serve as the city's emergency management coordinator.
More News
News Video
-
TEA report recommends La Joya school board be replaced by board of...
-
Made in the 956: Healthy restaurant offering customizable meals
-
Non-profit organization LUPE responds to Title 42 ending
-
Destination Celebration at La Plaza Mall
-
AEP customers without power following Monday night storms