City of Edinburg encourages community to stay active with new projects in the works
Related Story
Prompted by the new year, the city of Edinburg is encouraging the community to stay active.
The city plans to add several dog parks, fitness stations and new miles to its hike and bike trails this year.
Edinburg City Manager Ron Garza said COVID-19 took the value of the outdoors to another level. The city chose to keep their parks open during the lock down last year.
"We did close our amenities but our parks were very important to peoples' well being— their health," Garza said. “Our hike and bike trails— I think if we would've closed those it would've been a major, major mistake because they were very heavily used and they still are.”
Watch the video for the full story.
News
Prompted by the new year, the city of Edinburg is encouraging the community to stay active. The city plans... More >>
News Video
-
Work along border continues on private land
-
Local doctor weighs in on vaccine distribution and registration challenges
-
McAllen teen writes letter to Abbott in an effort to help his...
-
The Texas Café in Starr County beats pandemic after almost shutting down...
-
More COVID-19 vaccines headed to the Valley as Texas receives nearly 333,000...