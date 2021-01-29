City of Edinburg encourages community to stay active with new projects in the works

Prompted by the new year, the city of Edinburg is encouraging the community to stay active.

The city plans to add several dog parks, fitness stations and new miles to its hike and bike trails this year.

Edinburg City Manager Ron Garza said COVID-19 took the value of the outdoors to another level. The city chose to keep their parks open during the lock down last year.

"We did close our amenities but our parks were very important to peoples' well being— their health," Garza said. “Our hike and bike trails— I think if we would've closed those it would've been a major, major mistake because they were very heavily used and they still are.”

