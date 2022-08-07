City of Edinburg enters stage 2 water conservation restrictions

The city of Edinburg will begin implementing mandatory stage 2 water restrictions on Friday.

Residents will be limited to watering their lawns, gardens and other landscaped areas to certain days and times. Residents will be also limited to washing of vehicles, trailers, boats and other mobile equipment to a certain time.

Odd-numbered addresses can water on Wednesdays and Saturdays, while even-numbered addresses can water on Thursdays and Sundays.

The washing of mobile equipment will be restricted to 6 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Commercial nurseries, sod formers, car washes, service stations, garbage trucks and vehicles used to transport food and perishables are exempt.

Further, water use for non-essential purposes is restricted. That includes allowing water to run off into a gutter, ditch or drain; failure to repair a controllable leak; or the washing of sidewalks, driveways, parking areas, tennis courts, patios, or other paved areas, except to alleviate immediate fire hazards.

A first violation will result in a verbal warning, a second violation will result in a written warning and a third violation may result in a citation up to $200 per violation.

For water conservation tips from the city of Edinburg, click here.

Edinburg is the latest city to implement water restrictions due to drought conditions in the region.