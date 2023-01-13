City of Edinburg updates noise ordinance

The city of Edinburg is cracking down on noise control in their city by updating their noise ordinance.

The update is to specify what constitutes as a noise violation.

“Basically, if there's a loud noise that disrupts the peace and a reasonable person agrees with that, that can be considered a violation,” city attorney Omar Ochoa said. “There's also specific times of the day where certain decibel readings and levels can be considered a violation.”

Ochoa added that vibrations were also added to the ordinance.

The time frame is between 9 p.m. and 9 a.m.

Landlords can also be held responsible if their tenants are too loud.