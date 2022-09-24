City of Elsa looking into legalizing 8-liners

Elsa city leaders are looking to legalize 8-liners in their jurisdiction, and they’re seeking input from the public.

A public meeting will be held Friday, Sept. 23, at Elsa City Hall from 1 p.m. through 3 p.m. to discuss the issue.

8-liner, or maquinitas, busts are common for Valley law enforcement, but the Elsa city council recently approved an order paving the way for a city ordinance that would allow permits to be issued and create safety requirements for 8-liners.

According to the Texas Penal Code, knowingly gambling in the state is illegal, but there are some exemptions.

Slot machines are legal if they are used for entertainment purposes or give out winnings that cost less than $5.

Elsa police Chief Robert McGinnis said he's worried issuing permits for 8-liners could open the door for more crime.

