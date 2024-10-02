x

City of Harlingen hosting Brews & Tunes Beer Fest next month

By: Dina Herrera-Garza

The city of Harlingen is inviting the community to a night filled with craft beer and live music.

The city’s Brews & Tunes Beer Fest is set for Saturday, Oct. 19, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Harlingen Baseball field.

More than 20 breweries from across Texas will be at the event.

Tickets are available online.

