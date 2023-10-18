City of Harlingen recovering from cyberattack

Phone services were restored Monday after the city of Harlingen was hit by a cyberattack that caused phone and internet services to be knocked out across all city departments.

As the city works to restore service, a cybersecurity expert offers a warning to the public.

“Anybody who uses technology that goes on the internet can fall victim to it,” Texas State Technical College cybersecurity instructor Alex Alcoser said.

Alcoser says there are different ways to fall victim to a cyberattack, the most common of which is clicking on a link.

“The most common is through email, or in the case of mobile devices through text,” Alcoser said. “It could be from a phishing email or text, that's where they're looking for personal information, or from a download that's attached to the email."

Unsecured and out of date software can also make technology vulnerable.

The extent of the cyberattack in Harlingen is unknown. It’s not affecting Harlingen residents, and the IT department is working to make sure all cyber security systems and city computers are operating as intended.

