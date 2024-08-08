City of La Joya announces water disruption due to water leak

EDITOR'S NOTE: On Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 3:50 p.m., the city of La Joya reported that water services were restored. Earlier story below.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The city of La Joya announced on their Facebook page that some residents will be experiencing water service disruption.

The city said those in the area of 3rd Street, King Avenue and Garza Avenue will be affected. The disruption is due to a water leak crews are assessing and working to repair.

They said the repair will last approximately two to four hours "if no delays are encountered."

An update on service will be provided when it is made available.