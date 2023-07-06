x

City of McAllen commences 4th of July celebration

Hundreds of people from across the Rio Grande Valley attended McAllen’s annual Main Street Parade.

The Tuesday parade, which happened in downtown McAllen, was among the festivities the city held in honor of Independence Day.

The celebration started at 7 a.m. with a 4K run.

Live music at the McAllen Municipal Park off Bicentennial Blvd. is expected to begin at 6 p.m., with a fireworks display at 9 p.m.

Parking for the fireworks show will be at McAllen High School for $5, with shuttles available. Proceeds from the parking fee will go to the McAllen High Softball Booster Club.

