City of McAllen commences 4th of July celebration
Hundreds of people from across the Rio Grande Valley attended McAllen’s annual Main Street Parade.
The Tuesday parade, which happened in downtown McAllen, was among the festivities the city held in honor of Independence Day.
The celebration started at 7 a.m. with a 4K run. The final event is a 9 p.m. fireworks show in municipal Park, located at 1921 N. Bicentennial Blvd.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
City of Mission launches new program to help pay for pet deposits
-
Made in the 956 Update: JuiceUs expanding to Weslaco
-
City of McAllen commences 4th of July celebration
-
National Guardsman identified as individual who tested positive for malaria
-
California man convicted in failed murder attempt of Mission resident
Sports Video
-
Rockets re-sign Hudgins, Days to Two-Way contracts
-
Local track club helps next generation of valley runners
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships
-
From North Carolina to the Valley, forward Cole Frame Joins the Toros