City of McAllen commences 4th of July celebration

1 hour 13 minutes 44 seconds ago Tuesday, July 04 2023 Jul 4, 2023 July 04, 2023 4:31 PM July 04, 2023 in News - Local
By: Santiago Caicedo

Hundreds of people from across the Rio Grande Valley attended McAllen’s annual Main Street Parade.

The Tuesday parade, which happened in downtown McAllen, was among the festivities the city held in honor of Independence Day.

The celebration started at 7 a.m. with a 4K run. The final event is a 9 p.m. fireworks show in municipal Park, located at 1921 N. Bicentennial Blvd.

