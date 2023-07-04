City of McAllen commences 4th of July celebration

Hundreds of people from across the Rio Grande Valley attended McAllen’s annual Main Street Parade.

The Tuesday parade, which happened in downtown McAllen, was among the festivities the city held in honor of Independence Day.

The celebration started at 7 a.m. with a 4K run. The final event is a 9 p.m. fireworks show in municipal Park, located at 1921 N. Bicentennial Blvd.

Watch the video above for the full story.