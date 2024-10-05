City of Mission announces trash drop off location
Those hoping to dispose of tires, furniture, appliances and other bulky trash items in the city of Mission will get to do so on Saturday.
The city of Mission announced a spring community roundup cleaning set for Saturday, May 18 at 1400 S. Conway Ave. from 8 a.m. through noon.
The city is giving residents the opportunity to dump bulky items to avoid clogging drains during hurricane season.
You must bring proof of residency, such as a light or water bill.
For more information, call 956-583-2564.
