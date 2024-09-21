City of Mission approves property tax rate increase

Roughly 56,000 people own a home in Mission, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Starting on October 1, those homeowners will be spending more on property taxes after city council members approved a tax rate increase during a Monday city council meeting.

The total tax rate per $100 increased from $0.5276 to $0.5580.

The approval comes the week after the city approved a $7.5 million budget, and enacted a hiring freeze and layoffs.

Mission Mayor Norie Gonzalez Garza said the increase would help balance out the books.

“We had many budget meetings in reference to what we could do with the revenues we had and what the tax rate increase would bring in as additional revenue,” Garza said. “Doing this is gonna give us a little bit of breathing room."

