x

City of Mission offering assistance to help residents pay their bills

Related Story

The city of Mission is offering to help residents pay their rent, mortgage or utility bills.

Residents can apply for assistance at the Community Development Center on 8th Street on Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

To find out what documents are needed to apply and what the requirements are, call (956) 580-8670.

News
City of Mission opens applications for assistance...
City of Mission opens applications for assistance in paying bills
The city of Mission is offering to help residents pay their rent, mortgage or utility bills. Residents can apply... More >>
5 months ago Tuesday, August 22 2023 Aug 22, 2023 Tuesday, August 22, 2023 2:39:00 PM CDT August 22, 2023
Radar
7 Days