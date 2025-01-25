City of Pharr highlighting accomplishments during annual address

The Pharr State of the City address took place Thursday at 11 a.m.

Mayor Dr. Ambrosio Hernandez highlighted what the city has done over the last year and look ahead at the big projects for 2025.

Pharr has been having their State of the City address for the last decade.

One of the projects they are focusing on this year is the expansion of the Pharr International Bridge.

The port of entry has been in operation since November 1994. City officials hope the expansion will attract new businesses to the area.

The city will also be touching on the technology they are adding to their fleet of ambulances. They hope it will help with response times.

The city will also be renovating some of the parks thanks to multiple grants they received.

Pharr City Manager Jonathan Flores says these are just some of the things Hernandez will touch on.

"So he is going to be talking about the bridge expansion projects, all the infrastructure and investments into our international bridge, he is going to talk about the ambulance service providing critical care to our community, life-saving measures offering whole blood. He is gonna talk about our video to 911 communications that allows callers to link in and show our staff exactly what's going on," Flores said.

The city wants residents to keep them accountable during the next year on the completion of these projects.