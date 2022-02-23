Cleanup Underway after Hotel Fire in Falfurrias
Related Story
FALFURRIAS – Crews cleared out debris left over from a hotel fire that took place in Falfurrias in June.
The Holiday Inn Express & Suites caught fire which quickly spread and caused it to burn down completely.
City Manager David Flores says there are plans in place to rebuild the hotel but the timeline is still being worked out.
Watch the video above for more information.
News
FALFURRIAS – Crews cleared out debris left over from a hotel fire that took place in Falfurrias in June. The... More >>