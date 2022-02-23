x

Cleanup Underway after Hotel Fire in Falfurrias

Related Story

FALFURRIAS – Crews cleared out debris left over from a hotel fire that took place in Falfurrias in June.

The Holiday Inn Express & Suites caught fire which quickly spread and caused it to burn down completely.

City Manager David Flores says there are plans in place to rebuild the hotel but the timeline is still being worked out.  

Watch the video above for more information.

News
Cleanup Underway after Hotel Fire in Falfurrias
Cleanup Underway after Hotel Fire in Falfurrias
FALFURRIAS – Crews cleared out debris left over from a hotel fire that took place in Falfurrias in June. The... More >>
3 years ago Wednesday, September 26 2018 Sep 26, 2018 Wednesday, September 26, 2018 5:19:59 PM CDT September 26, 2018
Radar
7 Days