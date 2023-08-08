Clear Backpacks Required at Brownsville ISD Campuses

BROWNSVILLE – Brownsville ISD is now implementing mandatory requirements to help keep students safe.

Students must now use clear or mesh backpacks. This applies students grades six to grade 12 at all campuses.

Brownsville ISD Superintendent Esperanza Zendejas it’s one of several deterrents in place this year.

“This past year there were so many incidents, violent incidents, happening in many parts of our country that as a superintendent – it's distressing to see what's happening with gun violence and other sorts of violence,” she says.

KRGV’s Daisy Martinez has the details regarding this new policy.

