Comunidad: Boutique en McAllen presenta joyas hechas a mano

Claudia Arellano, propietaria de la boutique Yayas Jewels, visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para platicarnos sobre el origen e historia de su negocio, donde encontrara diferentes joyas hechas a mano. 

Puede visitar la joyería en la siguiente dirección: 3617 Cornell Ave McAllen.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

