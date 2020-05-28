CON MI GENTE: From legendary musician to Harlingen barbershop owner
Harlingen musician, Ruben Garza, once toured the country with two legendary bands.
In 1978 Garza joined the legendary Los Dos Gilbertos and even received the Brownsville Legacy award several times.
Now Garza is a barber with his own place, Ruben's Hair Studio, in Harlingen.
For more information watch the video above.
*Correction: This story has been edited to correctly display the musician's name as Ruben Garza.
