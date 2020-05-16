CON MI GENTE: Sequestered at home amid coronavirus outbreak
Related Story
The coronavirus outbreak prompted stay at home orders across the Rio Grande Valley – now some residents are sharing their experience.
Chickie Samano from Brownsville says she misses being out in the street – but being safe means staying away from social gatherings.
For the full story watch the video above.
News
The coronavirus outbreak prompted stay at home orders across the Rio Grande Valley – now some residents are sharing their... More >>
News Video
-
Valley SNAP recipients still face hurdles shopping online
-
ACLU attorney explains tactic used by Texas AG to block statewide use...
-
Valley tattoo artists left in limbo, await on word from Gov. Abbott...
-
Pandemic Q&A: May 15
-
HOV: South Texas ISD students donate funds raised for school trip to...