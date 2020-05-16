x

CON MI GENTE: Sequestered at home amid coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak prompted stay at home orders across the Rio Grande Valley – now some residents are sharing their experience.

Chickie Samano from Brownsville says she misses being out in the street – but being safe means staying away from social gatherings.

1 day ago Thursday, May 14 2020 May 14, 2020 Thursday, May 14, 2020 7:12:00 AM CDT May 14, 2020
