CON MI GENTE: Sequestered at home amid coronavirus outbreak
The coronavirus outbreak prompted stay at home orders across the Rio Grande Valley – now some residents are sharing their experience.
Chickie Samano from Brownsville says she misses being out in the street – but being safe means staying away from social gatherings.
For the full story watch the video above.
More News
News Video
-
National Butterfly Center in Mission experiences financial difficulties
-
Valley food bank organizes pop-up food distribution sites
-
CON MI GENTE: Sequestered at home amid coronavirus outbreak
-
Process of CARES Act fund distribution for Hidalgo County, explained
-
Lyford gains police force after months without department