Construction Site Accident in Pharr Under Investigation
PHARR – A construction site in Pharr is under investigation following an accident.
A supervisor at Strong Structural Steel says an employee was injured while moving material around noon on Tuesday.
The employee’s leg was pinched between two metal beams. We’re told the injury is not life-threatening.
Count on us to keep you updated with this story as more information becomes available.
