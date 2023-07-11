Construction Underway to Improve 365 Tollway

PHARR – Work is rolling forward on a Rio Grande Valley tollway intended for semi-trucks.

The Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority reports contract are being executed at the new 365 tollway.

It’s the first leg of the Hidalgo County Loop, a 120-mile stretch of road that will allow trucks to bypass traffic along the expressway.

Plans include charging truck drivers about 45 cents a mile for the tollway.

The anticipated fee for passenger vehicles will be 16 cents a mile.

Officials say they cannot force truck drivers to use the tollway, but it will help reduce congestion.

The multi-million dollar project will take an estimated 25 years to be completely built.