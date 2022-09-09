Construction Underway to Improve 365 Tollway
PHARR – Work is rolling forward on a Rio Grande Valley tollway intended for semi-trucks.
The Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority reports contract are being executed at the new 365 tollway.
It’s the first leg of the Hidalgo County Loop, a 120-mile stretch of road that will allow trucks to bypass traffic along the expressway.
Plans include charging truck drivers about 45 cents a mile for the tollway.
The anticipated fee for passenger vehicles will be 16 cents a mile.
Officials say they cannot force truck drivers to use the tollway, but it will help reduce congestion.
The multi-million dollar project will take an estimated 25 years to be completely built.
