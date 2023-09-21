Convicted Killer Captured after Being on the Run for 10 Years

WESLACO – A convicted killer is jailed in Hidalgo County after being on the run for 10 years.

Oscar Davila Rodriguez skipped out on the last day of his trial, just before the conviction and eventual sentencing.

He was captured in Mexico and returned to the U.S. last week.

The 35-year-old is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, 19-year-old Nydia Maldonado, in 2005.

Authorities say he broke into her home and stabbed her multiple times and strangled her – he was convicted and sentenced in 2007.

During that trial, a witness mentioned banned evidence and the judge threw out the conviction.

The case went back to trial in 2008, on the last day Rodriguez didn’t show up to court.