Coronavirus safety measures delay pretrial for accused murderer of Valley state trooper
EDINBURG – The coronavirus pandemic is causing court delays in the Rio Grande Valley, including for an accused murderer of a state trooper.
The pretrial for Victor Godinez is now scheduled for May. He’s charged with capital murder for the death of Trooper Moises Sanchez.
Sanchez was shot on in the line of duty last April.
The suspect’s attorney says they have not been able to speak to Godinez, because of coronavirus safety protocols.
