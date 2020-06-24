Coronavirus testing site now available in Pharr
A new coronavirus testing site is available for Hidalgo County residents.
Testing at the site will be available to people experiencing at least one coronavirus-related symptom from noon to 4 p.m. on Monday and from noon to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Testing will be conducted at the Pharr Development Research Center – located at 850 West Dicker Road.
For more information watch the video above.
